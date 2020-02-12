President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly renovated Pirili-Muradkhan-Sor-Sor highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

As part of his visit to Kurdamir, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Pirili-Muradkhan-Sor-Sor highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the technical indicators of the road.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.