Ilham Aliyev congratulates Serbian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.

“Dear Mr. President, it is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Serbia that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Serbia,” reads the letter.

“I am confident that the relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia will always develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples. I seize this opportunity to wish robust health and success in every endeavor to you, and peace and prosperity to your people.”