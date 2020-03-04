Entry of ships flying Iranian flag to Azerbaijani ports temporarily suspended (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:00)

Entry of ships flying Iranian flag to the Azerbaijani ports has been temporarily suspended, Tural Museyibov, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s State Maritime Agency, told Trend on March 4.

“The State Maritime Agency of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has temporarily restricted the entry of ships flying the Iranian flag to the Azerbaijani ports as part of proactive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, as well as of the rapid implementation of preventive and urgent measures,” Museyibov added.