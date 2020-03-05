Azerbaijan and Georgian defense ministers meet in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the delegation headed by Georgian Minister of Defense Irakli Garibashvili on March 5, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Before the meeting, the Georgian delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of Azerbaijani compatriots who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

Then an official welcoming ceremony for the Georgian delegation was held at the Ministry of Defense. The Georgian defense minister passed along the guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were played. In accordance with the protocol, Garibashvili has signed the "Book of Honor".

During the meeting held in an expanded format, welcoming the guests, Hasanov stressed that Azerbaijani-Georgian strategic partnership is at a high level and this plays an important role not only in the development of the two countries, but also in ensuring security in the entire region.

Stressing that Azerbaijan and Georgia cooperate in the military field by ensuring the security of regional economic projects and implementing programs both bilaterally and within the NATO, as well as within the format of the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia’s military structures, Hasanov emphasized the importance of expanding spheres of this cooperation.

Hasanov informed the guests that Armenia, as the occupying country, creates a great threat to regional security and renders ongoing support for separatism on the state level. The minister once again thanked the Georgian people for supporting Azerbaijan and recognizing its territorial integrity within the international organizations and stressed that Azerbaijan also supports and recognizes the territorial integrity of Georgia.

While expressing satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, Garibashvili underlined that it is a clear example of the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Stressing the important role of friendly relations between the presidents in the development of relations between the two countries, the Georgian defense minister emphasized the significance of such meetings in terms of expanding cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military education and military medicine, as well as in conducting joint military exercises, the organization of working meetings, and other issues of mutual interest.