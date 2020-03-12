Azerbaijan submits document on Sumgayit 1988 events to UN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12
Trend:
The Azerbaijani government submitted a document to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly in connection with the events in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city as of February 1988, Trend reports on March 12.
This information was posted on the official Twitter page of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
