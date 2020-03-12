Azerbaijan submits document on Sumgayit 1988 events to UN (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:00)

The Azerbaijani government submitted a document to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly in connection with the events in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city as of February 1988, Trend reports on March 12.

This information was posted on the official Twitter page of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The official investigation confirmed that the February 1988 events were prepared and carried out by the Armenian extremist organizations to undermine Azerbaijan’s authority and hide Armenia’s illegal occupation intentions, the document reads.

The document was presented to the General Assembly by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, Ambassador Yashar Aliyev.

As a result of riots in Sumgayit city, 32 people were killed on the night of February 28, 1988, 26 of them are Armenians, six - Azerbaijanis. These events were an integral part of the plan, which was created and implemented by the Committee for State Security of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) together with the Armenians.

Armenian by nationality Eduard Grigoryan was chosen to organize these riots. Previously he was convicted twice. Although Azerbaijani by nationality Ahmad Ahmadov was shot as the organizer of the Sumgayit events, the testimony of witnesses prove that Grigoryan was the real culprit of the riots in Sumgayit.