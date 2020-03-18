Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation imports medical supplies to support Operational Headquarters (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation has imported medical supplies from various countries to support the work of the Operational Headquarters established under the Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers in order to prevent wide spread of the coronavirus disease in the country, Trend reports on March 18.
Special medical masks, gloves, goggles, medical clothing and disinfectants have been transferred to the appropriate medical institutions.
