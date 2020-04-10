PACE co-rapporteurs welcome Azerbaijan's move to pardon elder prisoners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

The co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on the monitoring of Azerbaijan, Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC), Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom, EC/DA) and Sunna Ævarsdottir (Iceland, SOC), have welcomed the decree of President Ilham Aliyev pardoning 176 prisoners aged over 65 in need of special care, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing the PACE website on April 10.

“This humanitarian measure addresses concerns expressed by the Council of Europe Commissioner on Human Rights with regard to the protection of human rights and health of people detained in prisons in Council of Europe member states in connection with the global coronavirus pandemic," they said.

“Pardon of convicts in Azerbaijan who need special care due to age amid the coronavirus pandemic is a very right step," the rapporteurs added.

On April 6, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Act of Pardon on clemency of a number of convicted prisoners.