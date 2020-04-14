Azerbaijan confirms 49 new coronavirus cases, 62 recovered, 1 died

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases, 62 have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

An 87-year-old-citizen whose coronavirus test results turned out to be positive died. The patient also had diabetes and coronary heart disease.

So far, 1,197 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 351 of them recovered, 13 people died.

As many as 833 patients are being treated in special hospitals.The condition of 24 people of them is severe, the condition of 28 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.