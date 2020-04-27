Azerbaijani President allocates AZN4m for construction works at Khanoba customs post
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the construction works at Khanoba customs post.
Under the presidential Order, the State Customs Committee is initially allocated 4 million manats for the implementation of construction works at Khanoba customs post of the General Customs Department for Northern Territories of the State Customs Committee.
