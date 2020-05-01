Parliament makes changes to law on citizenship of Azerbaijan

Politics 1 May 2020 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
Parliament makes changes to law on citizenship of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens will not be prosecuted for not providing written information on the acceptance of foreign citizenship to the relevant executive authority within one month, Trend reports on May 1.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law on citizenship of Azerbaijan, discussed at meeting of the Parliament on May 1.

According to the amendment, it was proposed to delete the following sentence from the second part of Article 10 of this law.

The original paragraph said: An Azerbaijani citizen who has accepted the citizenship of a foreign state must submit written information about this to the relevant executive authority within one month. Persons who have not provided this information are liable under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

After the exclusion of this proposal from the second part of this article, the obligation of country’s citizens who have acquired citizenship of a foreign state to notify the executive authority in writing about this remains, but they will not be prosecuted for evading it.

After discussions, the amendment has been put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

