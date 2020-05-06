Azerbaijan to hold meeting of NAM health ministers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6
Trend:
A working group has been set up within the Non-Aligned Movement on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, said Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev in an interview with AzTv, Trend reports.
He pointed out that the working group has several tasks, the first of which is to hold a meeting of health ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement.
