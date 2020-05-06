Azerbaijan to hold meeting of NAM health ministers

Politics 6 May 2020 22:32 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to hold meeting of NAM health ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

A working group has been set up within the Non-Aligned Movement on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, said Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev in an interview with AzTv, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the working group has several tasks, the first of which is to hold a meeting of health ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Galt &amp; Taggart: Banking sector loan portfolio up in Georgia
Galt & Taggart: Banking sector loan portfolio up in Georgia
Georgian National Bank: Revenue from tourism to drop
Georgian National Bank: Revenue from tourism to drop
Georgia allocates funds for health program to manage COVID-19
Georgia allocates funds for health program to manage COVID-19
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan to hold meeting of NAM health ministers Politics 22:32
Iran’s Sarakhs Free Zone to be energy exchange hub for Central Asia Oil&Gas 22:18
830 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar Arab World 21:47
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 21:28
Azerbaijan’s economy minister attends Turkic Council’s videoconference (PHOTO) Economy 21:26
UK's confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000 Europe 21:19
Iran's Saipa automaker to resume Pride sales Business 21:07
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on Armenian PM’s statement Politics 21:06
Azerbaijani Deputy FM talks about construction of hydroelectric power plants on Araz River Politics 21:03
Majority of insurance companies pay more insurance claims in Azerbaijan Economy 20:59
Turkmenistan’s Senagat bank introduces new deposits Finance 20:48
Galt & Taggart: Banking sector loan portfolio up in Georgia Business 20:34
Azerbaijan's biscuit factory expands range of packaged products Business 20:32
First modular hospital to treat coronavirus infected people to open in Azerbaijan Society 20:02
Doctors treating coronavirus infected people may be insured in Azerbaijan Society 19:59
State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance talks coronavirus penetration into Azerbaijan Society 19:36
Coronavirus pandemic affects introduction of compulsory medical insurance system in Azerbaijan Society 19:31
Ukrainian oil company reveals Azeri Light purchase volumes Oil&Gas 19:25
MP: Workplaces in Iran to reopen with precautions Business 19:12
Surge vessel fabrication for Star Refinery completed successfully Oil&Gas 19:09
Azerbaijan may tighten quarantine if coronavirus cases increase Society 18:55
Caspian European Club holds online B2B Transport Forum Transport 18:50
CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion significantly down in EU Oil&Gas 18:38
Azerbaijan discloses amount of daily expenses for treating coronavirus infected patients Society 18:37
Georgian National Bank: Revenue from tourism to drop Finance 18:37
Uzbekistan attracts investors to boost chemical industry Business 18:18
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 9 Oil&Gas 18:11
Azerbaijan uses same meds for COVID-19 treatment as other countries Society 18:02
Number of coronavirus infected people growing in Azerbaijan Society 18:02
Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange simplifies trade rules Business 18:01
Georgia allocates funds for health program to manage COVID-19 Georgia 18:00
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company to increase production Business 17:59
Kazakhstan triples pharmaceuticals export within industrialization roadmap Business 17:52
Turkmenistan’s credit agencies introduce proximity cards Finance 17:50
Five Azerbaijani insurers’ premiums down in 1Q2020 Economy 17:49
Israel signs deal to lease drones to Greece for border defence Israel 17:49
China's Alibaba launches 'outlet' platform to shift luxury overstock Other News 17:48
Dutch based digital travel company registers as taxpayer in Uzbekistan ICT 17:43
Head of apparatus of Kazakhstan's upper house of parliament appointed Kazakhstan 17:42
Loan portfolio of Azerbaijan's leading bank spikes Finance 17:41
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom LLC launches video-conferencing service ICT 17:40
United Airlines to offer $2.25 billion bonds in private deal US 17:32
Bahrain eases coronavirus restrictions, shops, industries to open Arab World 17:31
Stage 2 of chemical complex creation in Kazakhstan nears completion Business 17:26
MP: Summit initiated by Azerbaijani president - call for solidarity Society 17:25
Azercosmos strikes co-op agreement with company from UAE ICT 17:25
Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation keen to co-op with Uzbekistan Business 17:20
Kazakhstan triples import from Turkmenistan Business 17:11
Azerbaijani food company developing new production line Business 17:08
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operator working to demobilize on-site staff Oil&Gas 17:05
Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads talks opening of first toll highway Transport 17:01
Turkmenistan stays coronavirus-free, strict protective measures remain in place Turkmenistan 16:58
One of Russia's largest cloud providers enters Uzbek digital market ICT 16:53
Azerbaijani company discloses income from tobacco exports Business 16:45
Kermanshah Province - among Iran's most attractive for foreign investors Business 16:44
Trade turnover in Baku soars in 1Q2020 Business 16:42
Volume of construction work in Baku for 1Q2020 disclosed Business 16:38
Kazakh parliament's lower house OKs establishing parliamentary opposition Kazakhstan 16:22
Turkmenistan, CCI ECO states discuss strengthening of partner relations Business 16:18
Azerbaijan's insurance companies increase collection of premiums in 1Q2020 Economy 16:17
Uzbek energy ministry talks active energy projects with foreign involvement Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijan confirms 67 new COVID-19 cases Society 15:58
Kazakh national postal service opens tender for air cargo transportation Tenders 15:49
Iran's NIDC saves big on localizing production of vital oil industry equipment Oil&Gas 15:46
President Ilham Aliyev: Countries participating in Non-Aligned Movement understand problems of each other, show solidarity, give preference to multilateral cooperation Politics 15:44
Baku's industrial production volume in 1Q2020 revealed Business 15:34
Azerbaijan changes procedure for calculating social insurance rates for business entities Economy 15:31
Uzbekistan to get COVID-19 aid from US CDC Central Asia federal agency Uzbekistan 15:29
Kazakhstan's banking sector assets up as foreign currency assets revaluated Finance 15:26
President Ilham Aliyev: During presidency of Azerbaijan, we intend to jointly enhance international authority and role of Non-Aligned Movement in international arena Politics 15:25
Uzbekistan's state agency announces tender for construction of electricity transmission line Tenders 15:24
Azerbaijan’s Cahan Pen company to increase production of plastic pipes Business 15:24
Uzbek Kafolat Insurance Company’s capital position vulnerable to potential investment shocks Finance 15:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Until 1 January 2021, taxpayers will be granted tax benefits and tax breaks for areas of activity worst affected by pandemic Politics 15:15
Iranian president explains reasons for cutting 4 zeros from national currency Finance 15:11
President Ilham Aliyev: To provide support to NAM member countries, Azerbaijan will allocate additional donation of $5 million to WHO Politics 15:10
European Commission revises Brent price forecasts down Oil&Gas 14:57
Kazakhstan spends nearly $13B to battle coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan took prompt, necessary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 14:47
Iran's IMIDRO announces facilities to be commissioned Business 14:46
Agrarian Credit and Development Agency talks microlending in Azerbaijan Economy 14:46
Average interest rates on credits in national currency in Uzbekistan increase Finance 14:45
EU, UNDP support protective face shields production in Georgia Business 14:44
Iran discloses number of solar panel stations in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Oil&Gas 14:37
Kazakhstan takes action to prevent overpricing of socially important goods Business 14:36
Azerbaijani analysts talk forecasts of Brent oil price Finance 14:33
EU interested to continue dialogue with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to share its experience in field of treatment of coronavirus patients with other member states of Non-Aligned Movement Politics 14:31
Azerbaijan's cotton company talks its activities during coronavirus lockdown Economy 14:28
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss gas supply cuts to China Oil&Gas 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev: In last three weeks, there has been positive trend between number of infected and those recovering in Azerbaijan Politics 14:21
NEQSOL Holding has provided food assistance to 3000 low-income families (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:20
Azerbaijan eases creating farming households Economy 14:18
Uzbekistan thinks to process its gas domestically, in long-term Oil&Gas 14:17
Iran says coronavirus hits 1,680 people in the past 24 hours Iran 14:09
Georgia receives budget support from IMF Finance 14:03
Georgia, Romania agree to revive tourism Georgia 14:01
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to boost bread-making equipment production Business 13:58
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank discloses profit for 1Q2020 Finance 13:48
IMF: Real GDP to decline in Georgia Business 13:44
All news