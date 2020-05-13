Assistant to president: Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad to come back via charter flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens who are abroad will come back via charter flights from May 18 through May 31, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

“Over 540 Azerbaijani citizens returned from Russia to Azerbaijan through ‘I am going home’ website,” assistant to Azerbaijan’s president added. “Azerbaijani citizens from other countries also came back over the past period.”

"Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad will come back via special charter flights from May 18 through May 31,” Hajiyev said. “These flights will be carried out both from the CIS countries and from the European countries. In general, about 20,000 Azerbaijani citizens have come back so far."