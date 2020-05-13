Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president: Armenia always avoids exchange of prisoners of war and hostages upon "all for all" principle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is committed to the exchange of prisoners of war and hostages upon the "all for all" principle, but the Armenian side is constantly avoiding this, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

The assistant to Azerbaijan’s president said that during the pandemic, international organizations also emphasize the importance of mutual return of prisoners of war.

“We think that it is necessary to exchange prisoners of war and hostages during the coronavirus period,” Hajiyev said. “Unfortunately, the Armenian side does not demonstrate a constructive approach to this issue and avoids it.”