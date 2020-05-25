MFA: Armenian PM’s congratulations on occasion of Ramadan - highest level of hypocrisy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's congratulations on the occasion of Ramadan addressed to several Muslim countries, is the highest level of hypocrisy, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

“The congratulations on the occasion of holy Ramadan holiday, sent to the leaders of Muslim countries by the head of the country which forcibly evicted hundreds of thousands of Muslims who were living in Armenia from their ancestral lands, occupied Azerbaijani lands and subjected Azerbaijanis to the ethnic cleansing in this territory, committed crimes against humanity towards Muslim civilians such as the Khojaly massacre, as well as looted and insulted the Islamic religious monuments, the places of worship in the occupied lands are the highest level of hypocrisy shown by the head of aggressive Armenia towards Islam,” the spokesperson added.

"If the Armenian PM really wanted to show respect for Islam and its values, he would first of all take steps to restore the rights of hundreds of thousands of Muslim Azerbaijanis whose fundamental rights were violated and who were expelled from their homes,” said the official. “Pashinyan’s provocative activity shows he's far from such approach.”

“The Armenian leadership must demonstrate its so-called respect for the Islamic world and the Muslim population by fulfilling the requirements of the resolutions adopted by these Muslim countries without making false appeals," the spokesperson said.