Azerbaijani MP: Puppet head of so-called '"regime" in Karabakh knows judgement day is near

Arayik Harutyunyan, the unrecognized "head" of the so-called regime created in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenia, is trying to stay on agenda through nonsense remarks, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

“We are not surprised by concerns of a criminal and corruptor, who made his fortune by robbing the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as cooperating with such criminals as Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan, who committed crimes against humanity,” said Ganjaliyev.

"The puppet "head" of the so-called "regime" understands perfectly that the day when he and others like him will appear before the law of Azerbaijan is very close, and it will be impossible to avoid responsibility,” the MP noted.

Since the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is occupied by Armenia, the Armenian residents of the region are forcibly held captive by the occupying regime, said the MP.

“According to President Ilham Aliyev, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will soon be restored, and our Nagorno-Karabakh region will be cleared of puppets such as Arayik Harutyunyan. Living together in peace in the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the region within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan will soon be ensured,” Ganjaliyev emphasized.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.