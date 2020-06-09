Azerbaijani president congratulates Portuguese counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

“Dear Mr. President, it is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Portuguese Republic that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my most cordial congratulations to you and your people,” the letter said.

“I seize this pleasant opportunity to wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to the friendly people of Portugal,” the letter added.