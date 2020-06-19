PM signs decree on extension of quarantine regime in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree on the extension of a special quarantine regime in the country, Trend reports on June 19.

In accordance with the decree, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan is extended till 00:00 (GMT+4) August 1, 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country and its possible complications.