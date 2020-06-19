PM signs decree on extension of quarantine regime in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree on the extension of a special quarantine regime in the country, Trend reports on June 19.
In accordance with the decree, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan is extended till 00:00 (GMT+4) August 1, 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country and its possible complications.
Latest
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president: Media plays great role in fighting COVID-19, especially in educating people (PHOTO)
Ambassador: Latvia interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan in transport, logistics sector