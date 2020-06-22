FM: Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir issue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Azerbaijan, as responsible member of the international community, supports the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and the relevant UNSC resolutions, as well as with full respect to the international humanitarian law, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said, Trend reports citing the MFA.

Mammadyarov made the remark at an online meeting on the Jammu and Kashmir issue of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group.

“There is an obvious need to continue efforts that will finally lead to the sustainable solution of the issue. Peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues related to the Jammu and Kashmir issue, is of particular importance also in terms of ensuring peace and security in the wider South Asian region,” noted the minister.

As member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, Azerbaijan considers this format to be an important and useful mechanism to review the state of implementation by OIC Member States of their obligations deriving from respective OIC decisions, the FM added.

“Azerbaijan will continue its active engagement in the work of the Contact Group with a firm conviction that peace and security will soon be established in the region,” Mammadyarov said.

“As it is known, as the result of military aggression by Armenia, 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions have been occupied as well as almost one millions of people have become refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs). Numerous historical, cultural and religious monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan have been brutally destroyed including a vast number of artifacts of Azerbaijani historic and Islamic heritage,” the minister said.

“While the Government of Azerbaijan remains committed to the peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, and relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions it retain legitimate right to use all means necessary to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty in full,” noted Mammadyarov.

“In conclusion, I would like to underline that under challenging conditions of COVID-19 pandemic the international community should be particularly keen to withstand any efforts by those who aim to utilize current state of world affairs for further consolidation of the results of aggression and occupation. In this regard unity and joint action of the OIC is of utmost importance in strengthening our solidarity thus increasing our cumulative strength in both mitigating the serious damages being incurred by pandemic and protecting international peace and security,” the FM added.