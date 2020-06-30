Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Unfortunately Armenia continues aggression under guise of ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Unfortunately, Armenia continues aggression under the guise of the ceasefire, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 30.