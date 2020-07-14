Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia: Azerbaijan not planning on joining EAEU yet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan is now planning on becoming a member of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as of now, Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said, Trend reports.

Bulbuloglu made the statement during a live program of Russia's Echo of Moscow radio station.

"First of all, we pay attention to the development of bilateral relations, rather than joining various unions. We are already members of CIS together with Armenia, the country that occupied 20 percent of our territory. This membership occurred historically. As for joining any other alliances while having such a partner, I think there are objective reasons that hinder this. And, above all, there is the issue of the occupation of Azerbaijani territory," Bulbuloglu said.

Bulbuloglu noted that at the same time, Azerbaijan does not refuse to cooperate in this direction.

"We worked on this topic a lot. I met with senior officials of the Eurasian Economic Union. Economic discussions are ongoing on this subject. As ambassador, I advocate that Azerbaijan approaches integration processes to Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," he concluded.