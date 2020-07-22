Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR launches flights to more cities country-wide
WB: Prolonged COVID-related crisis likely to increase poverty in Kazakhstan
Shell talks its projects operations in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19
First online video conferencing system successfully tested in Azerbaijan ICT 20:20
Azerbaijani army shoots down another UAV of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 19:33
Georgia's National Bank sells funds to stabilize lari Finance 19:10
Infinitech company to supply equipment to Central Bank of Azerbaijan ICT 18:56
Azerbaijanis hold rally as sign of protest in France (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:52
Restrictions on international regular flights to be extended in Georgia Transport 18:50
Net profit of Azerbaijani ASB Bank declines in 1H2020 Finance 18:47
Japan to allocate funds to Georgia to buy medical equipment Finance 18:46
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry cannot understand who and why US Department of State concerned about Politics 18:43
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president: Armenia wants to create new hotbed of conflict in region (VIDEO) Politics 18:39
Azerbaijan Industry Bank’s assets up Finance 18:12
South Korea sends medical masks to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 18:03
Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran announces amount of foreign investment Finance 18:02
Turkey's export of chemical products to France down amid COVID-19 global pandemic Turkey 18:01
Azerbaijani Bank of Baku's net profit declines Finance 17:48
Azerbaijan's import of chemical products from Turkey up in June 2020 Turkey 17:48
Georgia reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 17:48
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR launches flights to more cities country-wide Transport 17:47
Turkey approves Naturelgaz's acquisition of SOCAR Turkey LNG Oil&Gas 17:43
State Customs Committee talks support for Azerbaijani SMEs Business 17:41
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on July 25 Oil&Gas 17:30
Bank of Baku's total assets increase Finance 17:28
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 17:22
Export of Azerbaijani products to Moldova soars Business 17:19
Turkmenistan granted observer status in WTO Turkmenistan 17:12
WB: Prolonged COVID-related crisis likely to increase poverty in Kazakhstan Business 17:11
Baker Hughes sees decrease in int’l revenues Oil&Gas 17:10
Tea production in Iran increases Business 17:07
Canada annual inflation rate jumps by most in nine years as economy reopens Other News 17:06
Canada annual inflation rate jumps by most in nine years Other News 17:03
Turkmengas opens tender for lab testing of equipment Tenders 16:59
Azerbaijan Investment Company completes open tender to attract services Business 16:47
Uzbekneftegaz expands gas production in Kashkadarya region Oil&Gas 16:46
Iran's South Zagros company fixes oil equipment domestically, saves funds on imports Oil&Gas 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 504 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:44
Azerbaijan increases export of its products to Ukraine Business 16:39
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank’s loan portfolio increases Finance 16:37
Shell talks its projects operations in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16:32
Uzbek Ministry opens tender for procurement of supplements for food fortification Tenders 16:21
Iran discloses amount of investment in North Khorasan Province Business 16:19
Demand for Turkish clothes in US growing Turkey 16:07
Nasdaq quarterly profit beats on record trading volumes US 16:06
MCV vessels to be used on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Transport 16:06
Export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan declines Business 16:05
France's import of carpets from Turkey in 1H2020 down Turkey 15:59
Nominal value of shares in state holdings in Uzbekistan down during 1H2020 Business 15:57
Data on transactions for national currency on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange in June 2020 Turkmenistan 15:50
Supplies of electrical goods from Turkey to France down Turkey 15:46
Azerbaijan's import of electrical goods from Turkey surges in June 2020 Turkey 15:45
Inflation rate rises in Iran Business 15:33
Kazakhstan's oats export down, year-on-year Business 15:27
Rouhani: Iran to continue strengthening ties with neighbors Business 15:24
WHO sends humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:17
Israeli digital farming co Taranis raises $30m Israel 15:16
MP talks Azerbaijan's 1H2020 socio-economic indicators Economy 15:16
German Association for SMEs Businesses highlights attractive spheres of Uzbek economy Business 15:10
Stadler to supply sleeping cars to Azerbaijan Transport 15:03
Russia's participation at State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan for June 2020 Turkmenistan 15:01
Iran explains India's absence from Chabahar railway project Transport 14:59
Belarus’ Belavia postpones resuming flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Transport 14:57
MP: Families of martyrs always in spotlight in Azerbaijan Society 14:54
Iran surpasses 280,000 for COVID-19 infected as of July 22 Society 14:45
UNWTO talks ways to restore tourism in Turkmenistan in post-pandemic period Tourism 14:41
COVID recovery fund a 'breakthrough' for EU sovereign creditworthiness Europe 14:37
Central Bank of Iran expected to curb rising foreign currency rates Finance 14:32
Bank of England sets out ways to help small banks grow Europe 14:27
Turkey's export of leather goods to US down Turkey 14:27
EBRD investments soar to record €5 billion in first half on coronavirus fallout Europe 14:27
Iran declares amount loans to be issued in Qom Province Finance 14:25
Kazakh oil services company to buy gas analyzers via tender Tenders 14:24
Azerbaijani consul general in Los Angeles talks Armenian attack on Azerbaijanis (PHOTO) Politics 14:23
Iran talks investments into Mokran Petrochemical City Oil&Gas 14:22
Azerbaijani FM informs ECO Secretary General about Armenian provocation Politics 14:13
New equipment to be delivered to Iran’s Chabahar port Business 14:06
Future net revenues of Greenfields Petroleum disclosed Oil&Gas 14:00
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with Sec-Gen of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Politics 13:59
Azerbaijani state budget revenues from rent of state-owned facilities and land plots up Finance 13:59
Uzbekistan plans to use satellite channels for land analysis ICT 13:56
Kazakhstan's meat export volumes revealed Business 13:55
Exports of Uzbek watermelons to Russia decreases Uzbekistan 13:52
Baku's Icherisheher Museum Center opens tender to attract audit services Tenders 13:51
Bulgaria signs concession deal for Sofia Airport Europe 13:50
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates media representatives on 145th anniversary of national press (PHOTO) Politics 13:49
Poland sees 2020 budget deficit at $26 billion Europe 13:47
Bahar gas field: Platforms, infrastructure necessary for production operations rehabilitated Oil&Gas 13:31
Probable, proved undeveloped reserves of Greenfields Petroleum revealed Oil&Gas 13:22
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Uzbekistan plunges in 1H2020 Turkey 13:16
UNWTO gives tips to Turkmenistan on tourism development Turkmenistan 13:08
Shifting towards online sales in Azerbaijan yields effective results Business 13:08
German business circles see Uzbekistan as potentially interesting investment spot Business 13:07
Coca-Cola resumes its activities in Turkmenistan Business 13:06
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Oil&Gas 13:06
Mobile internet usage increases in Georgia ICT 13:05
Armenians attack Azerbaijani demonstrators in Los Angeles (PHOTO) Politics 13:02
Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field operator makes amendments to its procurement process Oil&Gas 12:56
Iran reveals production of Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 12:55
Turkmenistan wrapping up ceramic brick production plant in Lebap region Construction 12:54
Ireland may tighten travel restrictions for COVID-19 hot spots Europe 12:48
Azerbaijan names its most imported products over five months Business 12:46
Trade dominates in service sector of Uzbekistan Business 12:44
