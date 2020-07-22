Azerbaijani army shoots down another UAV of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
Trend:
The Azerbaijani armed forces shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces flying in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, Trend reports.
Trend presents an exclusive video footage:
Latest
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president: Armenia wants to create new hotbed of conflict in region (VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates media representatives on 145th anniversary of national press (PHOTO)