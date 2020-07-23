Foreign Ministry: Serbian-made weapons used against Azerbaijani army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijan has reliable and confirmed information about weapon supplies from Serbia to Armenia, which were used in an attack at Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said.

Khalafov made the remark at the Foreign Ministry’s briefing, Trend reports on July 23.

According to him, contacts between the Azerbaijani and Serbian embassies continue. At present, the Serbian side is conducting an investigation in connection with this issue and will give official explanations to Azerbaijan.

“We want to understand reasons for such steps and would like to note that this is a sensitive topic on agenda [of bilateral relations]. Investigations in the area of Armenian-Azerbaijani border has showed that the weapon from which the units of Armenian armed forces shelled civilians and positions of Azerbaijani army is Serbia-made. Of course, it's country of origin of weapons which is responsible for their use and for the fact to which country they are sold,” Khalafov said.