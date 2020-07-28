Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan univocally supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and takes into account agreement reached by the Trilateral Contact Group, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry made the remark commenting on the agreement for additional measures on strengthening ceasefire regime between Ukraine and spokesmen for separate districts of Ukrainian Donetsk and Luhansk provinces on July 22, 2020, Trend reports.