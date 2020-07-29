President Aliyev inaugurates newly reconstructed Mughanli-Ismayilli-Tazakand-Aghbulag-Goshakand highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly reconstructed Mughanli-Ismayilli (30km)-Tazakand-Aghbulag-Goshakand highway (8km) in Ismayilli district.

The presentation of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki (27 km)-Gushencha-Zoghallig road was also held as part of the event.