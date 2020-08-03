Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments have telephone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop held a telephone conversation, Trend reports citing the press office of the Azerbaijani parliament.

During the telephone conversation, which was held on the initiative of the speaker of the Turkish parliament, Sentop congratulated speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, MPs and the Azerbaijani people in general on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, wished Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

While expressing gratitude to the Turkish colleague for attention, Gafarova also congratulated Sentop and all members of the Turkish parliament and fraternal Turkish people on Eid al-Adha.