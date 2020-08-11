Azerbaijani president: Garabagh field jacket demonstrates our strength again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

Garabagh field jacket demonstrates our strength again, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television following a ceremony at Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant named after Heydar Aliyev to send a jacket of Garabakh field offshore, Trend reports.

“This is indeed a very complex structure. The weight of the jacket exceeds 16,000 tons and its height is about 190 meters. Considering the fact that the Garabagh field is located in the deep-water portion of the Caspian Sea, then, of course, there was a great need for the construction of such a giant installation. I should also mention that water depths at the location of the Garabagh field is 180 meters. I believe that this is precisely why oil and gas were not produced at the field in Soviet times because we did not have such technologies back then. The Azeri and Chirag fields and the deep-water portion of the Gunashli field remained untouched until the period of independence,” the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that otherwise, all our offshore and indeed onshore fields would have been completely drained and there would be no energy resources left for the development of independent Azerbaijan: “Therefore, the fact that no work was carried out on the Garabagh field after it was discovered has been a great gift for independent Azerbaijan, of course. We can carry out this work precisely as a result of the policy we are pursuing now. So this is a giant and very complex facility in technological and engineering terms. I am glad that it was built by Azerbaijani specialists. The vast majority of the work was done by Azerbaijani specialists and workers,” the Azerbaijani president said.

The head of state noted that about 5,000 people are working at the Deep-water Jackets Factory now.

“The construction of this giant installation and the jackets used in other projects provides full employment at the factory. I have just enquired and have been informed that the average salary here is about 1,200-1,500 manats. This enterprise requires top professionalism. So this jacket demonstrates our strength again. This is a purely Azerbaijani production and it will serve the Azerbaijani state and people,” the head of state said.