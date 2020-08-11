Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amends decision on accepting customers in catering facilities during COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has made amendments to the decision ‘On the regulation of some issues on receiving customers in catering facilities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’, Trend reports.

According to the amendment, the words ‘catering facilities’ are added before the words ‘food intake’ and the words ‘in rooms, as well as in open-air areas’ are added after the word ‘in halls’.

Also in the ‘Norms of density per person when receiving customers in catering facilities during the coronavirus pandemic’ in the column ‘Dining halls’, after the word ‘halls’, the words ‘in rooms, as well as in their open-air areas’ are added.

The reception of visitors in catering facilities should be halved from the usual one. At the same time, the distance between visitors when eating at one table should not be less than one meter, and between tables - not less than two meters.