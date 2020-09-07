Film on Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternity, Armenian provocation, shot in Turkey (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A film was shot in Turkey, dedicated to the Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternity and the Armenian provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, committed in July of 2020, Trend reports.

The film contains the comments of Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, other officials and of members of the public.

The film also tells about large-scale projects jointly implemented by Turkey and Azerbaijan, cooperation between the two fraternal countries, the history of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, and etc.