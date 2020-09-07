Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan reacts to information on arms delivery to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan has commented on the disseminated information about the supply of weapons from Russia to Armenia through Iran.

In response to the information spread by some media about the alleged delivery of weapons and military equipment from Russia to Armenia through the Iranian Norduz border point, the Iranian embassy told Trend that the information was completely false.

“This information was disseminated in order to disrupt the growing friendship and cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan,” said the embassy.