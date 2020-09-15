Azerbaijani president sends letter to Turkish counterpart in connection with 102nd anniversary of liberation of Baku

Politics 15 September 2020 17:57 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Dear Mr. President, Dear Brother, today we celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku,” the letter said. “Despite the difficulties of that period the brotherly Turkey spared no efforts to come to the aid of Azerbaijan. The Caucasian Islamic Army led by Nuru Pasha came to Azerbaijan and joined the struggle.”

“The Caucasian Islamic Army, which passed a glorious battle route from Ganja to Baku, together with the newly-established Azerbaijani National Army and volunteers liberated Baku from Armenian and Bolshevik occupation,” the letter said. “I pay tribute to our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause. Their memory will live in our hearts forever.”

“September 15 is a very remarkable day for the people of Azerbaijan,” the letter said. “It was on that day when Baku was liberated from occupation and declared the capital of the independent Azerbaijani state for the first time. The victorious procession of the Caucasian Islamic Army and the Azerbaijani National Army after this historic victory was welcomed with great enthusiasm and joy by residents of Baku.”

“Two years ago that enthusiasm and love was once again revived in the streets of Baku as we watched with you the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers in the military parade to mark the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku,” the letter said. “Undoubtedly, this historic event will always be remembered.”

“The Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and friendship is today an example for the whole world,” the letter said. “On July 12, the brotherly Republic of Turkey expressed its firm stand against Armenia's military provocation against Azerbaijan.”

“The people of Azerbaijan highly appreciate your unequivocal statements on the Tovuz events,” the letter said. “Azerbaijan has always stood by the brotherly Turkey and demonstrated its unwavering support on all matters. The Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic alliance and partnership is an important factor serving to ensure peace and security in the region, contributing to the development of cooperation.”

“Indeed, the relations between our brotherly and friendly countries and peoples are successfully developing and expanding in all areas under "One nation, two states" motto of national leader Heydar Aliyev,” the letter said.

“Dear Mr. President, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the brotherly people of Turkey everlasting peace and prosperity,” the letter said.

