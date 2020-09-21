President: Armenia’s aggressive rhetoric, provocations show that it is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that it is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remark while addressing the high-level meeting in a video format to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

“We call on the UN and international community to urge Armenia to refrain from another military aggression,” President Aliyev said. “All responsibility lies on the military-political leadership of Armenia for instigating provocations and escalation of tension.”

“Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved on the basis of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity according to the UN Security Council Resolutions,” the president emphasized.