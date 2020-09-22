Azerbaijani president: We launched broad political dialogue initiative several months ago

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.22

We launched broad political dialogue initiative several months ago, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is a stable, modern, democratic country," the Azerbaijani president said. "Development of democracy and human rights protection are among top priorities of our government. All fundamental freedoms are fully provided, including freedom of expression, media freedom, freedom of assembly, religious freedoms, as well as development of civil society. We launched broad political dialogue initiative several months ago. All major political parties supported this initiative. The political dialogue which successfully started will help to strengthen our political system and serve the cause of sustainable development of Azerbaijan."