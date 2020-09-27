Assistant to president: Azerbaijani armed forces liberate number of occupied territories (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 14:12)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijani armed forces have liberated a number of occupied territories, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.
“Armenia’s provocation is being successfully suppressed, the Azerbaijani army is giving a worthy response to the Armenian armed forces,” Hajiyev said. "There are already real results, a number of strategic heights, territories, and villages have been liberated."
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces’ defense line broken through, 7 villages liberated from occupation
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army currently firing on and dealing blows to Armenia's military positions
Turkish presidential spokesman: Ankara supports Baku, condemns Armenia’s latest provocative actions against Azerbaijan
Turkish Grand National Assembly member: Armenian PM’s behavior shows that his policy far from peace and stability
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Incease in coronavirus cases is expected for next several days, the situation will stabilize afterwards
12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenian air defense units were destroyed - Defense Ministry
Hikmat Hajiyev: Entire responsibility for situation at frontline, its further dev't lies on leadership of Armenia