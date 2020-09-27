Assistant to president: Azerbaijani armed forces liberate number of occupied territories (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani armed forces have liberated a number of occupied territories, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“Armenia’s provocation is being successfully suppressed, the Azerbaijani army is giving a worthy response to the Armenian armed forces,” Hajiyev said. "There are already real results, a number of strategic heights, territories, and villages have been liberated."