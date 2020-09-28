Deputy PM: Heroic Azerbaijani army continues its victorious advance

Politics 28 September 2020 10:36 (UTC+04:00)
Deputy PM: Heroic Azerbaijani army continues its victorious advance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The heroic Azerbaijani army continues its victorious advance, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman, Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan ruling party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports on Sept.28.

Ahmadov noted that several occupied Azerbaijani villages have already been liberated, and important positions have been taken.

"These are the first messengers of the long-awaited victory. The Armenian armed forces were given the worthy response,” he said. “The Azerbaijani people express their full support to the Commander-in-Chief and the heroic Azerbaijani army. Flags are waving in the streets of Baku. This is the joy of the military successes, support for the army, and faith in a great victory! Glory to the valiant Azerbaijani army!"

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said Sept. 27, 2020, that Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

