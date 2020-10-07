Activities of companies engaged in illegal entrepreneurship in occupied Azerbaijani territories disclosed (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

The companies involved in illegal mining, including those operating gold and mining deposits, as well as those engaged in the sturgeon and black caviar fishing, electricity production, illegal sale of watches, banking in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, were revealed, Trend reports on Oct. 7 with reference to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

The tax audits were carried out based on a court decision.

Following the results of tax audits and the conclusions of the forensic accounting expertise, there were well-grounded suspicions that six companies carried out the illegal business activity, having received profit for over 306 million manat ($180 million).

Twelve people included in the wanted list were arrested and extradited to Azerbaijan as part of the investigation of these criminal cases.

Moreover, as there were well-grounded suspicions that these individuals have been coming from Armenia to the occupied Azerbaijani territories since 2002, carried out an archaeological excavation in the Azykh cave, stole the items that have historical, scientific, cultural value, as well as committed other illegal actions, they were brought as defendants within these criminal cases.

They were included in the international and interstate wanted list. A measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against them.

Legal instructions were sent to 35 countries in connection with 166 legal entities engaged in illegal economic activity.

The prosecutor's offices are also investigating connection with the individuals who have made illegal trips to the Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent districts.

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office will take tough measures within the international law in relation to the individuals and legal entities engaged in illegal economic and other activity in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.