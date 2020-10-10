Azerbaijan wants solution to Karabakh conflict, not imitation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan wants solution [to Karabakh conflict], not an imitation, not another 30 years of etceteras, practical steps, time-table, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Sky News TV channel, Trend reports.

“We already did that. By the way, I can tell you one more thing about who is against negotiations. Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia were invited, even before this outbreak, to Geneva to meet Minsk Group co-chairs. Armenian foreign minister was supposed to go in the beginning of October, our foreign minister was supposed to go on the 8th of October. So, Armenian foreign minister ignored that, he didn’t go. Our foreign minister yesterday was in Geneva, met with the co-chairs," he said.

"And when we received the proposal from Russia to organize the meeting between foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Russia, we agreed," he said.

"We want peaceful settlement, but settlement. When our people are going back home? What will be the security guarantees for them? And how we will reconcile? Two nations must reconcile. We are neighbors, we cannot live in hostility forever. This must be stopped, but stopped on the basis of historical truth and international law,” the head of state said.