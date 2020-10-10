Azerbaijan's goal is to liberate its lands under Armenian occupation, MP says (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's goal is to liberate its lands occupied by Armenian Armed Forces, Azerbaijani parliament’s deputy Arzu Naghiyev said in his interview to the local Real TV channel, Trend reports on Oct.10.

“Our goal is to expel the Armenian occupiers from Azerbaijani lands. Today Azerbaijan is the dictating side. Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan appealed to all heads of states, which really means raising the white flag."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, on Oct. 10 Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.