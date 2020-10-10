Azerbaijani army seized great victory, Turkish Defense Ministry says

Politics 10 October 2020 15:09 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijani army has seized great victory, Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter, Trend reports on Oct.10.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani army showed the highest heroism for the liberation of the occupied lands, having achieved great success.

"Armenia must return the occupied territories to their real owners. Turkey will always be next to the Azerbaijani brothers," said the ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, on Oct. 10 Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

