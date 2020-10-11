Turkey should, and will play important role in settlement of Karabakh conflict - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Turkey should and will play an important role in the settlement of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Russian RBC TV channel, Trend reports.

“I said in one of my recent interviews that the Minsk Group was formed many years ago, in 1992, with completely different geopolitical realities. And if we were to form a contact group of mediators today, the composition would be different. The composition should reflect the intentions and wishes of the parties to the conflict but the composition of the Minsk Group practically does not reflect that. The composition of a new contact group or a working group, whatever you call it, should reflect the existing balance of power in the region, the existing interests of the countries of the region and should be focused on results. Otherwise, what is the point? It doesn't make any sense," he said.

"If we want to resolve the conflict, then it must be resolved within the framework of a new format. Notice how many new formats of cooperation – trilateral, quadripartite – have been set up recently to coordinate the positions of countries on many hot spots. After all, they are being created now, they are not created on the basis of any dogmas, on the basis of the real balance of power. Therefore, of course, there can be no doubt that Turkey should and will play an important role in the settlement of the conflict. In what form – legal or de facto – this is already a technical question,” the head of state said.