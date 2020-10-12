General Prosecutor's Office discloses number of victims as result of Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:03)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

The death toll as a result of the missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city by Armenia has reached 10 people, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office on Oct. 12.

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

Nine civilians, including four women, were killed, 35 people were injured, more than 10 apartment buildings, and more than 100 different facilities were damaged as a result of missile attacks on an apartment building in the city center.

Despite the efforts of doctors, one of the wounded – 28-year-old Gunay Aliyeva died in the hospital on October 12, 2020.

Other injured people are being treated in the hospital.

The Armenian Armed Forces, flagrantly violating norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to it, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, continue to deliberately target the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and intensively bombard densely populated settlements.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.