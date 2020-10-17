All responsibility for Ganja tragedy falls on military-political leadership of Armenia - Deputy Prime Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17

Trend:

All responsibility for the Ganja tragedy falls on the military-political leadership of Armenia, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman, Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan ruling party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said on his Facebook page.

Ahmadov made the remark commenting on the latest missile attack of Armenian Armed Forces on Ganja city, as well as the recently reported liberation of Fuzuli city from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Oct.17.

“Today the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of the city of Fizuli from the occupation,” he noted. “The new grandiose victory of our army brings the full liberation of Karabakh closer. The liberation of Fuzuli is of particular importance in the struggle for the freedom of our people.”

“Unable to reconcile with the liberation of Fizuli, the Armenian aggressors resorted to new atrocities against the Azerbaijani civilian population. They again subjected Ganja to missile firing,” the deputy prime minister said. “The new attack on Ganja is a vile expression of Armenian atrocities. Defeated on the battlefield, Armenia, remaining true to its tradition, strikes at civilians, children, and women. One should not expect anything else from the descendants of those guilty of atrocities in Khojaly.”

“Those who created today's Armenia with its wild nature and supported its all kinds of whims for many years, in some cases encouraging them, should be held responsible for its atrocities,” Ahmadov emphasized. “However, unfortunately, those who raised a barbarian, a war criminal who cannot be corrected, and imposed him on today's humanity, for some reason are silent.”

“The death of civilians, children, women, and old people doesn’t touch their callous hearts. The killing of more than 20 innocent people, including women and children, and the heavy injury of about 80 people in the city of Ganja as a result of two missile attacks mustn’t and won’t remain unpunished,” he also noted.

“The entire responsibility for the Ganja tragedy falls on the military-political leadership of Armenia, but it must be sure that its atrocities won’t break the determination of the Azerbaijani people to fight and win. The heroic march of the Azerbaijani army continues and will continue. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" concluded Ahmadov.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.