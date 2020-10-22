Realizing army's incompetence, Pashinyan calls on civilian population to take up arms
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22
Trend:
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the civilian population to create militia units during a live broadcast on his Facebook page, Trend reports.
Addressing all mayors, heads of communities and local self-government bodies, Pashinyan instructed them to create militia groups.
This appeal of Pashinyan was a clear recognition of the bitter defeat. Realizing that the army has lost all its strength and ability to resist, the Armenian prime minister incites the civilian population to fight the Azerbaijani army.
