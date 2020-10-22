Azerbaijan's president says Armenia receiving external help, including mercenaries, weaponry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

They [Armenia] are receiving help from abroad, mercenaries are sent there, a lot of weaponry is sent there, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Turkey Seref Malkoc, Trend reports.

“The buildings of all our villages have been destroyed, our mosques have been destroyed. The whole world saw images of a destroyed mosque in a village in Zangilan online yesterday. They kept pigs in that mosque. They have insulted our mosques. They have destroyed all our historical sites. There are only stones left of the houses. All roofs, windows and belongings have been looted,” the president said.

“Unfortunately, they invaded our lands with foreign support in the early 1990s. In the current situation too, we see that they are receiving help from abroad. Nevertheless, we are breaking the backbone of this ugly regime. We continue our just cause. We have a brotherly country such as Turkey by our side. We are always together,” the head of state said.