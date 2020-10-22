All the regions of Azerbaijan must be liberated, says President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

All the regions of Azerbaijan must be liberated, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, Trend reports.

“All the regions of Azerbaijan must be liberated. All of them. Of course we can talk about the timing and in the basic principles there were certain ideas about timing on which stage the first regions on which stage the second part of the regions. So, this can be discussed. But it is obvious that all the occupied territories must be returned,” the head of state said.