Turkey very glad to hear about Azerbaijani lands' liberation - Turkish ruling party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

Trend:

Turkey is very glad to hear about the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, Spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Omer Celik said, Trend reports.

Celik noted with regret that the world refuses to see the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and denies the supply of weapons to this country.

"The international community knows well who wants and who doesn’t want peace. Armenia is becoming more aggressive in order to strengthen in the occupied territories," he said.

The spokesman added that Turkey has always been and will continue to be next to Azerbaijan.

"We’ll be by Azerbaijan to the end. Those who wish to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, first of all, must ensure the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Our Azerbaijani brothers defend their Motherland, while Armenia is an occupier and must immediately leave the Azerbaijani lands," summed up Celik.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.