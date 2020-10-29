Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office updates on woman killed following Armenia's missile fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the requirements of the declared humanitarian ceasefire, continue to commit criminal acts against the Azerbaijani civilians, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Trend on Oct. 29.

Goranboy district was subjected to the intensive shelling by using missiles and heavy artillery from various directions by the Armenian Armed Forces on October 29, 2020.

As a result of an artillery shell hitting a residential building in Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy district at about 17:00 (GMT+4) 53-year-old Flora Ziyadova was killed. The house suffered heavy damages.