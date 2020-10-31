Information on shelling of Armenia is complete lie, another provocation - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the wounded and a large number of destruction as a result of the alleged shelling of the village of David Bek near the Armenian city of Gafan from the territory of the Gubadly region of Azerbaijan is a lie and another provocation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces, who placed artillery firing points at a depth of 4-5 kilometers on the Gubadli sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, intensively fired at the liberated villages of the Gubadli region and units of the Azerbaijani army during the day. Adequate measures were taken against these firing points only within Azerbaijani borders.

"We declare once again that Azerbaijan has no military goal in Armenia. The Azerbaijani army restores the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the borders of our country recognized by the international community".