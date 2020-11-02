Azerbaijan's deputy PM receives Turkish delegation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added first version posted on 12:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov with members of the Turkish delegation led by ex-Prime Minister, ex-Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim, was held at the NAP Executive Secretary on November 2, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim, Chairman of the faction in the Turkish Parliament of the Nationalist Party of Turkey, which is allied with the ruling Justice and Development Party, as well as Binali Yildirim's son Erkam Yildirim and Rector of Bozok University, Professor Kursad Zorlu.

Ahmadov said that this visit an example of high ties between the two countries, noting that the whole world is a witness of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and historical friendship of the two countries, and especially, Turkey's support for the fair struggle of Azerbaijan.

“The whole world sees that there is such a large state as Turkey next to Azerbaijan, which is presently fighting for a just cause, and this is also a message to the world. This is a vivid example of the moral and political support provided by the president of Turkey, officials, and the entire Turkish society to our country," Ahmadov said.

"This support tightens the strength and power of Azerbaijan. Along with the fact that this visit is a clear example of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, it is also an indicator of the support that Turkey has been providing to Azerbaijan from Sept. 27 to the present day. And the Azerbaijani people highly appreciate this support,” said the Azerbaijani PM.

The Deputy PM also said that the Azerbaijani people are saddened by the numerous human casualties as a result of the earthquake in Izmir, expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims, and wished healing to the victims.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to fraternal Azerbaijan, Yildirim wished success to the Azerbaijani people, who are waging a great struggle to liberate their lands from occupation.

Yildirim expressed condolences to the relatives of the killed military personnel and civilians and wished the wounded soonest healing.

He noted that for almost 30 years Armenia held 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands under occupation, and all these years this problem has not been resolved.

“Turkey has always been a supporter of the liberation of Karabakh from the Armenian occupation and the return of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their lands. The diplomatic negotiations that have been carried out to this day for this purpose have been fruitless. Unfortunately, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs did not take any steps against aggressive Armenia, let the situation drift so that the problem was forgotten. As a result, the situation reached the point that Azerbaijan launched a just war to liberate its lands from occupation, and during this battle, Azerbaijan is writing history,” said the speaker.

Having said that the Turkish people have always supported Azerbaijan, Yildirim recalled the support provided 102 years ago by the Caucasian Islamic Army led by Nuru Pasha. He stressed that Turkey will always be next to Azerbaijan.

Yildirim added that he highly appreciates the support of the Azerbaijani people to the Turkish people regarding the earthquake in Izmir.

At the meeting, a broad exchange of views took place on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, Deputy Executive Secretary of the NAP, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures Mubariz Gurbanli, Head of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Turkey Interparliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Head of the Parliament’s Committee on Health Ahliman Amiraslanov, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations, Head of the International Relations Department of the NAP Sevinj Fataliyeva and MP Ramil Hasan.