Turkey to renew design of its ‘Bayraktar’ UAVs (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5
By Zhale Qasimova - Trend:
Turkey will renew the design of its ‘Bayraktar’ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Trend reports.
These UAVs are distinguished by the following advantages: long-duration flight, tactfulness, and medium-altitude.
The front part of the Bayraktar UAV, which has recently attracted attention by the successes gained in the course of military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, will be designed in the form of a shark's mouth.
The author of the new design is Omer Erkmendir.
The ‘Bayraktar TB2’ UAV was created by Seljuk Bayraktar. These UAVs have been used in the Turkish army since 2014.
